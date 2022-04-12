Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $437,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 23,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Grace Capital grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 8,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.49. 744,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,027,190. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $366.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.41.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

