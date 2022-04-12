Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 7,218 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.69.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

