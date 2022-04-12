Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 4,596 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

