Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.85.

NYSE:LNC opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

