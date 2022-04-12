Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 78.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,373.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PBW opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.77. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $96.48.

