Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 744.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

