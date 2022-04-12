Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,357 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its position in GoDaddy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in GoDaddy by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.90.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

