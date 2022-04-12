Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,879 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,863,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,002,000 after purchasing an additional 673,392 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 574,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,447,000 after acquiring an additional 539,550 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,390,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.91.

