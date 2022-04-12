Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $154.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.86. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $143.05 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

