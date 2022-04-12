Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €100.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($108.70) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($121.74) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($116.30) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €104.44 ($113.52).

BMW opened at €75.99 ($82.60) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($109.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €83.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €87.33.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

