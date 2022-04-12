Jobchain Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Jobchain has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $24,360.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jobchain has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00034882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00104462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,723,348,141 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

