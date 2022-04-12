Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,609,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,703 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $619,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 888,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,961,000 after purchasing an additional 44,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.73 and a 200-day moving average of $167.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $184.20.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
