Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,609,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,703 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $619,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 888,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,961,000 after purchasing an additional 44,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.73 and a 200-day moving average of $167.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $184.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.