JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases SEB (OTC:SEBYF) Price Target to SEK 100

SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 90 to SEK 100 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SEB from SEK 134 to SEK 120 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get SEB alerts:

Shares of SEBYF opened at C$145.00 on Friday. SEB has a 12 month low of C$110.70 and a 12 month high of C$188.00.

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small household appliances worldwide. It provides electrical cooking, food preparation, and beverage preparation products, including electrical cooking products comprising deep fryers, rice cookers, electric pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, coffee makers, espresso machines, electric kettles, home beer-tapping machines, soy-milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, beaters, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.