JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JPM opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,135,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

