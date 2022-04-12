Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cormark cut shares of Karora Resources from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday.

KRR stock opened at C$6.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 38.50. Karora Resources has a one year low of C$3.03 and a one year high of C$7.01.

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$66.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karora Resources will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

