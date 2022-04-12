Katalyo (KTLYO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $206,754.00

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Katalyo has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $761,787.61 and approximately $206,754.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for $0.0712 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00044178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.46 or 0.07532043 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,694.76 or 0.99811992 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

