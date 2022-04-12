Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 477 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,321,000 after purchasing an additional 774,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after acquiring an additional 490,211 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 203.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 374,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,333,000 after acquiring an additional 250,932 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,264,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,725,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.36. 14,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,307. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

