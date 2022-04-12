Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of MCHI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.06. 455,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,115,524. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.72.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.