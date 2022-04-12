Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 350 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after acquiring an additional 222,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,806,000 after buying an additional 49,481 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 290,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,622,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

MHK traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $123.54. 8,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,286. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

