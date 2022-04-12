Kava (KAVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $75.86 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $4.07 or 0.00010227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $704.13 million and $75.86 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00189567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00040175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.54 or 0.00388601 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00051379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 173,126,065 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

