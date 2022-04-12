Kelly Amanda Porcella Sells 20,000 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kelly Amanda Porcella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $232,200.00.

NYSE LADR opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 103.29, a current ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 2.08.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 305,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 18.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 74.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 79,758 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

