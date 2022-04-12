Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Kelly Services reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. Kelly Services had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

KELYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,459. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services (Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.