Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €810.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €810.00 ($880.43) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($978.26) price target on Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €795.00 ($864.13) price objective on Kering in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($896.74) price objective on Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($760.87) target price on Kering in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($847.83) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kering presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €778.42 ($846.11).

KER opened at €535.30 ($581.85) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €602.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €648.64. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($251.47) and a one year high of €417.40 ($453.70).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

