KeyCorp Comments on Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a report issued on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

BSM stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $15.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 77,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 144.00%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

