KeyCorp Weighs in on Landstar System, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landstar System in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Landstar System’s FY2022 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LSTR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.27.

LSTR stock opened at $143.32 on Monday. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $139.12 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $40,927,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.