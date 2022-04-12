Kiaro (CVE:KO) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Kiaro Holdings Corp. (CVE:KO – Get Rating) were down 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 105,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 102,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Kiaro from C$0.23 to C$0.21 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of C$13.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06.

Kiaro Holdings Corp. owns and operates cannabis retail stores in Canada. The company offers cannabis and cannabis related products. It sells its products through a network of 16 stores under the Kiaro and Hemisphere banners, as well as online. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

