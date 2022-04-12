Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Cut by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after buying an additional 1,932,243 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $28,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,574 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 84.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,752,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

