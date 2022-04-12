Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €102.80 ($111.74).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBX. Morgan Stanley set a €99.00 ($107.61) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($134.78) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($110.87) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($102.17) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR KBX traded down €0.14 ($0.15) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €69.04 ($75.04). The stock had a trading volume of 174,352 shares. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €62.98 ($68.46) and a twelve month high of €113.60 ($123.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €77.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.89.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.