Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Price Target Increased to €31.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from €30.00 ($32.61) to €31.00 ($33.70) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:AHODF traded up 1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 34.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,283 shares.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

