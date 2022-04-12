Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Holdings Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 849.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kornit Digital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 9.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.78. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.40 and a beta of 1.87.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRNT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.20.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

