Kusama 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $74.81 Million (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $74.81 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $156.17 or 0.00388317 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00043694 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.07 or 0.07499237 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,180.91 or 0.99906845 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.