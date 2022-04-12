KZ Cash Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (KZC)

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $2,481.10 and $11.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006826 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.38 or 0.00270745 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.27 or 0.00270469 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars.

