Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.75. 493,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,098,069. The company has a market capitalization of $167.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

