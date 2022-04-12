Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,331 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,680,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,143,738 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,838,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of -113.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

