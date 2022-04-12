Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after buying an additional 177,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,127,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,157,296,000 after acquiring an additional 197,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after acquiring an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.28. 59,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.53. The company has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $308.20 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.90.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

