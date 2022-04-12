Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,846,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,074,000 after buying an additional 470,733 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 32,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Barclays lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

USB stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.34. 272,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,970,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

