Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,808 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.25. The stock had a trading volume of 214,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,261. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.24. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $247.69 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

