Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 507 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,213,000 after buying an additional 369,814 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 154,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after buying an additional 13,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.78.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.53. 57,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.10.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

