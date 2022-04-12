Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $722.42.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,217,843 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $475.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $543.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $600.62. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $466.06 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

