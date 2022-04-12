Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at CIBC

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LB. TD Securities increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Veritas Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark increased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.20.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$41.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 33.33. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$36.54 and a 52-week high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1412425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.94%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

