Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lazard from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.25.

LAZ stock opened at $34.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lazard by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 368,169 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Lazard by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

