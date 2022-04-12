Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Position Raised by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 348.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lemonade by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Lemonade by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMND. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lemonade stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 187.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

