LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 681,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,335 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.37% of LexinFintech worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in LexinFintech by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LX. UBS Group cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.16.

NASDAQ LX opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 32.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

