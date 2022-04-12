Lightning (LIGHT) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

Lightning (LIGHT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. Lightning has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $20,707.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning coin can now be bought for $0.0788 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lightning has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Lightning

Lightning Coin Profile

LIGHT is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Lightning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning using one of the exchanges listed above.

