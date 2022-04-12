Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NASDAQ:LSPD traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $24.67. 178,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,523. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $41,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed POS (Get Rating)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.