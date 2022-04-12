Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €327.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($355.43) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($351.09) price objective on Linde in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($326.09) price objective on Linde in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €345.00 ($375.00) price objective on Linde in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €312.29 ($339.44).

Shares of Linde stock opened at €292.55 ($317.99) on Friday. Linde has a 12 month low of €235.25 ($255.71) and a 12 month high of €309.35 ($336.25). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €271.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

