Lindsay Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.86 Per Share (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lindsay in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Lindsay’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LNN opened at $147.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.79. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.13 and its 200 day moving average is $145.99.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

