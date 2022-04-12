LINK Reaches Market Cap of $781.02 Million (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. LINK has a total market cap of $781.02 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LINK has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for $130.70 or 0.00329163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.19 or 0.07551012 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,595.53 or 0.99722226 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official website is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.