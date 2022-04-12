Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Trading Down 8.5%

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.72. 484,793 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 600,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Liquid Media Group by 1,583.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Liquid Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Liquid Media Group by 6,926.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquid Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. provides business solutions empowering independent IP creators to package, finance, deliver, and monetize their professional video IP worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with Slated, Inc Liquid Media Group Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

