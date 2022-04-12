Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $229.80

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $229.80 and last traded at $230.12, with a volume of 3406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.08.

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.23 and its 200-day moving average is $281.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.61%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,203,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 85.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $1,029,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $78,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

